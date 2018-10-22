Woman charged after allegedly assaulting cab driver, paramedics in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 38-year-old woman in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with three counts of assault on early Monday morning.

Police said there were dispatched to the Algoma Street and John Street area at approximately 3:20 a.m. on October 22 to take a report of an assault of a cab driver.

According to a written release by the Thunder Bay Police Service on Monday, officers arrived to find the 38-year-old woman being restrained by paramedics who had tried to get her off the middle of the street when she began to assault them.

She was taken into custody and was transported to hospital for medical attention as police believe she was under the influence of an unknown drug.

She was released on a promise to appear.