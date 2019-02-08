Wolf leaves Isle Royale research project, makes its way across the ice back to Northern Ontario

The predator-prey study taking place on Isle Royale is suddenly one wolf short.

The long-running study is focussing on the moose and wolf populations on Michigan's Isle Royale National Park. Last year, the project saw wolves transferred to the island from Minnesota in an effort to rebuild Isle Royale's dwindling wolf population.

Then, last weekend, researchers were tracking the wolves when they discovered one had decided not to stay in its new home.

"We located the three [wolves] that had been moved from Minnesota to Isle Royale last autumn," said Rolf Peterson, research professor with Michigan Technical University, who's been working on the Isle Royale study for decades.

The wolves are fitted with trackers, and researchers discovered one of the signals was heading toward the island's shore, then made its way off-shore, and then onto the mainland.

Peterson said the wolf had made its way across the solid ice that had formed between the island and the mainland, ending up somewhere north of Pigeon River.

Peterson described the wolf as having "distinct markings, very contrasting markings."

As to why she left, Peterson did note that there aren't any available males on the island.

"This is February," he said. "Mating is a high priority for wolves in February."

Her leaving to find a mate would be a "pretty good guess" as to why she left Isle Royale, Peterson said, but also noted "this is the first time she's had ice to leave. Maybe she wanted to leave the whole time."

Having one less wolf won't affect the Isle Royale study, in any case, Peterson said.

"She's on her own," he said. "There's no discussion of doing anything with her."

"She was moved, and she didn't stay, so let's move on to the next one."

Isle Royale is located on Lake Superior, not far from Thunder Bay, Ont.