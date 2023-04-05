Northwestern Ontario sees freezing rain, winter storm warnings while flood watch continues for Lakehead Region

Much of northwestern Ontario remains under winter storm warnings as of Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

In the City of Thunder Bay, residents can expect winter weather conditions, including freezing rain and heavy snow and ice pellets with accumulations between 15 and 20 centimetres, the agency said.

Environment Canada is advising people to be cautious due to reduced visibility caused by heavy and blowing snow, and to be wary of surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots, which may become icy and slippery. A buildup of ice may also cause tree branches to break.

The agency is also encouraging people to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Public Safety Canada is advising everyone to make an emergency plan and have an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for:

Atikokan - Upsala - Quetico

Geraldton - Manitouwadge - Hornepayne

Eabametoong - Webequie

Lake Nipigon - Wabakimi

Peawanuck

Pickle Lake - Wunnummin Lake (snowfall warning)

Superior West

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for:

Geraldton - Manitouwadge - Hornepayne

Nipigon - Marathon - Superior North

Flood watch in effect for Lakehead Region

A flood watch continues to be in effect for the Lakehead Region as of Friday afternoon. This includes:

City of Thunder Bay

Municipality of Neebing

Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge

Municipality of Shuniah

Township of O'Connor

Township of Conmee

Township of Gillies

Township of Dorion

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority's flood watch warned that about 30 millimetres of mixed precipitation was possible over the weekend, with additional runoff expected from the snow melt, according to a release issued Friday.

Above average snowpack remains on the ground, especially in rural areas. As more mixed precipitation is expected while the spring freshet continues, water levels and flows may increase rapidly.

Localized flooding has been reported on some area roadways. The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority previously issued a water safety statement on Tuesday and said flooding was not expected in the region.

People are advised to pay attention to local forecasts, exercise caution in and around area waterways, and never drive through flooded roads. High flows and unstable slippery banks can be dangerous, and parents and caregivers are advised to keep children and pets away from all waterways and discuss the hazards of cold fast flowing water.