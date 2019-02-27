Snow, ice buildup pose risk to roofs

A Thunder Bay, Ont. insurance company says this year's wild winter weather is prompting concerns about potential structural damage from snow and ice buildup.

It's even gone so far as to take the unusual step of sending out an email notice to clients urging them to take note of the amount of snow on top of buildings.

"We sent out a message just letting people know that they should be taking a look at their roof structure, and additional buildings on the property — sheds and garages and such," said Jeff Jones, the president of Jones and Associates Insurance.

The amount of snow, coupled with temperature fluctuations, is already causing some problems, he said.

"We've started to see the collapse of some garage, shed structures and then some commercial buildings and farms as well."

If people are worried about the amount of snow accumulations, they should call in professionals to assess the situation, he said.

Watch for ice buildup

The high volume of snow, along with ice buildup, is also keeping restoration professionals busy, said Karen Schmidt, a project manager with On Side Restoration Services in Thunder Bay, noting the company is getting plenty of calls related to ice dams in particular.

Removing snow buildup on roofs can prevent potential water damage, said Karen Schmidt, of On Side Restoration, who noted that some roofing companies may offer snow removal services. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

"With the type of winter that we've had with it being so changeable, you know the freeze-thaw, plus a lot of snow, more volume than we usually see, that's creating an issue where there's a ton of snow on roofs. And the freeze-thaw is creating an issue with ice forming at the eaves," she said.

"If you drive around it's pretty noticeable," she added, "if people start to look at roofs, it's pretty prevalent. It doesn't necessarily always indicate that there's an interior problem, but it's definitely a sign that something should be done."

More calls expected as weather warms

An accumulation of ice means that as snow melts, the water has nowhere to go, causing it seep under shingles, and resulting in damage, she explained.

Schmidt said she recommends that people try to keep eaves free of ice, and keep as much snow off the roof as possible to prevent problems, especially as the weather warms in the spring.