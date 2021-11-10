Winter storm coming with 'a lot of snow' and rain expected for northwestern Ontario

The first blast of winter is on its way to northwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued several weather advisories across northwestern Ontario, with significant rain and snow starting Wednesday and carrying into the next few days across the region.

In the western portion of the region, snowfall and winter storm warnings are in effect for areas including Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout.

Environment Canada is forecasting up to 50 cm of snow by Friday for the hardest hit places in that area. That snow is expected to start late Wednesday afternoon or into the evening and then become heavy overnight.

A low pressure system is making its way up from the midwestern United States, explained Peter Kimbell, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"It's been a long time with no snow in places like Kenora, in fact probably close to a record for a first snowfall," he said, adding there is usually some snow by the end of October.

"It's coming in spades with [Wednesday] with a lot of snow forecast."

Rain on the way in Thunder Bay

A rainfall warning was issued for Thunder Bay on Wednesday, with up to 75 millimetres of rain expected by Friday. As well, the western shores of Lake Superior could experience winds gusting up to 90 km/h on Thursday.

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority issued a flood outlook statement on Wednesday for Thunder Bay and the surrounding area, cautioning that water levels are expected to rise overnight and ponds could develop in low-lying areas.

For areas to the east of Thunder Bay, Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of winter weather with periods of rain and snow. The Greenstone area could get 15 cm of snow, but some areas to the north could have accumulations of 30 centimetres by Friday evening.

Kimbell said people planning to travel should be cautious.

"It's been very warm and people haven't seen [winter weather]. It's going to come with a bang," he said. "People aren't used to driving in this weather."