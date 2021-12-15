Batten down the hatches: wicked winter storm on the way for Thunder Bay, northwestern Ontario

Potentially dangerous weather is in the forecast for Thunder Bay and northwestern Ontario beginning later Wednesday afternoon Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory for Thunder Bay and special weather statements for the entire region.

Rain is expected to start Wednesday evening, which will come with snow and heavy winds, explained Gerald Cheng, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

He said the weather is due to a low pressure system tracking into the upper Great Lakes.

Up to 25 mm of rain possible by Thursday

"Well, this system is still developing, but it's headed toward northern Ontario, and it will first start as rain," he said. "It's already unsettled today, but that's just the appetizer."

"The rain will get steadier tonight and it will continue into tomorrow. Up to 25 millimetres of rain is certainly possible."

Wednesday's storm will be accompanied by wind gusts from the west, he said. By Thursday night, he said he expects temperatures to plunge.

"We will start off with rain, but we will end with snow, and five to 10 centimetres is possible," said Cheng. "And not only that, on Thursday the winds will be gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour. It is certainly something to be mindful of because whenever we hear winds that strong, there will be always be the possibility of power outages."

Conservation authority issues flood watch

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has also issued a flood outlook for Thunder Bay and the surrounding area.There's a chance that the rain can mix with melting snow and create flooding conditions.

The conservation authority said they expect the snow pack will absorb the majority of the rain, but it could pond in low-lying area and ditches.

There's a possibility that by the weekend, when temperatures will drop, there may be quick accumulation of ice that could block culverts and ditches.

The LRCA said the public should use caution due to the fast changing conditions and are advised to stay away from waterways and icy banks and keep children away as well.