It's safe to say it will be a white Christmas in northern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings across northern and northwestern Ontario as the region is pelted by snow.

In the City of Thunder Bay, people can expect between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow starting today through to Saturday or Saturday night.

Near-blizzard conditions and heavy winds gusting up to 80 km/h are anticipated starting Friday evening.

Visibility may be reduced at times and road closures are possible, and the combination of snow with strong winds may cause damage to trees or other structures.

Environment Canada encourages residents to postpone non-essential travel and to make an emergency plan and emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for:

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Superior West (and a weather advisory)

Winter storm watches are in effect for:

Fort Hope – Webequie

Extreme cold warnings are in effect for:

Fort Frances – Rainy Lake

Kenora – Nestor Falls

Wind chill values were near -30 C Thursday morning in these areas and are expected to be near -40 C by Thursday night.

Road closures

Highway 17 from Sistonens Corner through to Ignace is closed in both directions due to weather and road conditions.

On Highway 17 north of Shabaqua at Raith Road, the eastbound lane is blocked due to disabled transport.

On Hwy 622, five kilometres north of Finlayson Bridge, the northbound lane is blocked due to a disabled vehicle. The southbound lane may also be partially blocked.

Snow plows prepare for ongoing storm

Ian Spoljarich, the City of Thunder Bay's manager of roads, said the snow started coming down heavily Thursday morning.

"We have all of our equipment out right now and our focus is on the priority routes, and it will be throughout the day," he said.

Priority roads include arterial collector roads, bus routes, and roads that connect to schools, churches and hospitals.

The city has more than 70 pieces of snow clearing equipment in its fleet, with about 60 staff members and 12 contractors operating them. Staff will also be on call over the holiday weekend as needed, Spoljarich said.

"You never know when the weather is exactly going to come, so you make sure everything's ready beforehand and then we do have supervisors out patrolling and making that call when to bring resources in," he explained.

He encourages motorists to take their time, drive slowly and be aware of their surroundings.

"If you don't have to go out, don't," he said. "Be aware of other motorists, pedestrians, give our equipment lots of room, make sure you stay back and we'll get the roads cleared."

Thunder Bay Transit update

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Thunder Bay Transit posted on Facebook that transit services remain open. However, people are asked to refrain from using the service if possible due to the inclement weather.

"Poor road conditions are affecting bus schedules and may cause delays," says the post.