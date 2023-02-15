Winter storm warnings in effect for parts of northwestern Ontario

Spring is only a few days away, but winter isn't over yet.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for some parts of northwestern Ontario, with heavy snow and gusting winds expected in the coming days.

The weather agency said snow is expected to start falling on Thursday, with heavy snow and northeasterly gusty winds developing Thursday night and into Friday.

"Snow may quickly accumulate and visibility may be reduced to near zero at times, especially with any blowing snow," Environment Canada said. "Significant travel delays and road closures are likely."

The warnings are in effect for:

Thunder Bay

Atikokan

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Nipigon

Marathon

Superior North

Superior West

Up to 40 centimetres of snow could fall in the Nipigon, Marathon, Rossport, and Geraldton areas.

Thunder Bay and surrounding areas could see up to 30 centimetres of snow, while those in and around Atikokan could see up to 25 centimetres.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve," Environment Canada said. "Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."