Winter storm headed for northwestern Ontario on Sunday

Environment Canada is warning of a winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds to some parts of northwestern Ontario on Sunday.

In a special weather statement issued on Friday, the agency said the storm will bring 10 to 25 centimetres of show, and winds gusting up to 60 to 70 km/h. It's expected to arrive on Sunday morning, and last through to Monday morning.

Here's the latest from Environment Canada

Environment Canada said the storm is expected to hit the Thunder Bay, Atikokan, Upsala, Quetico, and Superior West areas as it tracks eastward.

However, the agency said there is "some uncertainty in the track" of the storm, so the amounts of expected snowfall may change.

Warnings may be issued as the storm draws nearer.