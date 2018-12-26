Winter storm warning in effect for Northern Ontario

Environment Canada is warning Northern Ontario residents of a winter storm that is expected to bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to the region starting Wednesday night.

A winter storm warning was in effect on Wednesday morning for much of the region, including:

Thunder Bay

Atikokan

Upsala

Quetico

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Nipigon

Marathon​

The forecast is calling for heavy snow, which is expected to move into parts of the region Wednesday night and continue into Friday. Fifteen to 30 centimetres of snowfall is in the forecast.

Winds gusting up to 60 km/h are also expected for Thursday night, and Environment Canada is warning of reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

Conditions are expected to improve on Friday.

Several other areas, including Dryden, Ignace, Fort Frances and Rainy Lake were under snowfall warnings as of Wednesday morning, with up to 20 centimetres of snow possible. The snow is expected to begin Wednesday night, and continue into Thursday.

Residents are advised to postpone any non-essential travel until conditions improve.