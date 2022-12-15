A fresh blast of winter weather has hit northwestern Ontario hard, as a major system moves through the region.

Between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow is expected by Friday morning across the City of Thunder Bay, according to Environment Canada's most recent weather advisory for the city.

Areas south of Thunder Bay are expected to see the brunt of the storm system, including the Cloud Bay and Kakabeka Falls areas, where a winter storm warning is in effect.

Easterly wind gusts of 60 to 70 km/h can also be expected, with the strongest winds near the shores of Lake Superior. Visibility is reduced due to the snowfall and local blowing snow.

Shortly after noon Thursday, Canada Post announced it was suspending delivery services for the day in Thunder Bay and would resume service only once it's safe to do so.

Weather advisories

Weather advisories have also been issued for:

Atikokan - Upsala - Quetico

Fort Frances - Rainy Lake

Kenora - Nestor Falls

Manitoulin - Blind River - Killarney

Sault Ste. Marie - Superior East

A winter storm warning is in effect for Superior West.

Highway conditions

There have been several disruptions to traffic across the region. According to Ontario 511:

A disabled vehicle on Highway 11 South at Oliver Road in Thunder Bay has resulted in a lane closure.

All lanes are closed at Highway 102 in Thunder Bay at Sistonens Corner due to a disabled vehicle.

One lane and the west shoulder are closed due to a disabled Vehicle on Highway 17 westbound at Goldie Road North at Shabaqua Corners.

Closures

All rural school bus transportation was cancelled Thursday across Lakehead Public Schools, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and the French Catholic school board.

Several Lakehead Public Schools were also closed, including Crestview, Gorham Ware, Kakabeka, Valley Central and Whitefish Valley.

Transit

Some Thunder Bay Transit routes have been suspended until further notice due to the storm: