Snowstorm results in Thunder Bay area school bus cancellations, school closures

A winter storm has led to a number of school bus cancellations in the Thunder Bay area and the closure of some schools.

The Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay has cancelled all rural bus routes on Thursday, though urban bus routes will remain running.

Several Lakehead District School Board elementary schools, including Valley Central, Kakabeka Falls, Whitefish Valley, Gorham and Ware, and Crestview are closed for the day. Three other schools - Nor'Wester View, McKenzie and 5 Mile public schools - will be open but busing will not be provided.

A snowfall warning for the City of Thunder Bay remains in effect, forecasting total accumulation of up to 15 centimetres.

To the east of the city, school bus routes servicing Nipigon, Red Rock, Dorion and Lake Helen are cancelled, including in-town buses in Nipigon. The bus servicing Beardmore Public School has also been cancelled.

Despite the bus cancellations, all Superior-Greenstone District School Board schools will remain open.

All Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and CSDC des Aurores boréales schools are closed as a result of province-wide walkouts by their respective teachers unions. All Rainy River District School Board high schools are also closed, as a result of a rotating walkout by the public high school teachers' union.