Winter storm warning continues across northwestern Ontario, as highways remain closed

A winter storm warning remains in effect for much of northwestern Ontario and has forced several highways in the region to close.

Snow began falling in the Kenora and Lake of the Woods area Wednesday afternoon as the storm worked itself east from Manitoba. That same system has most of south Manitoba and northwest Ontario under various weather advisories from Environment Canada.

As of Friday morning, Ontario's transportation ministry reported four full closures on roadways throughout the region due to poor conditions. As of Friday morning those closures include:

Highway 17 from the Manitoba Border to Sistonens Corners

Highway 11 from Fort Frances to Kenora

Highway 11 from Shabaqua to Fort Frances

Highway 502 from Highway 11 to Highway 17

The ministry also reported a traffic incident area on Highway 601 at the Dryden Airport. As of 7:30 a.m. Friday lanes remained blocked by a tree.

You can find the latest road conditions here, on the Ontario 511 website.

Public Weather Alerts for Ontario - north: First winter storm of the season continues today. Driving conditions will be treacherous at times. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SeeSnowGoSlow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SeeSnowGoSlow</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> For more information visit: <a href="https://t.co/p8pMqGxSh3">https://t.co/p8pMqGxSh3</a> <a href="https://t.co/zqp3saQ5HY">pic.twitter.com/zqp3saQ5HY</a> —@511ONNorthwest

Winter storm warnings remain in effect for Kenora, Atikokan, Dryden, Geraldton, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout areas.

According to Environment Canada, another 2 to 4 cm of snow is expected Friday, which means some areas could see between 25 to 40 cm of snow on the ground before it's all over.