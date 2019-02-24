Heavy snow, high winds expected Sunday in Northwestern Ontario

Northern Ontario residents are being warned about heavy snowfall, high winds and low visibility Sunday as a winter storm passes through the region.

As of Sunday morning, the Geraldton, Manitouwadge and Hornepayne areas were under a blizzard warning, with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 cm of snow. Winds gusting up to between 60 and 80 km/h will mean visibility will be "near zero" in the afternoon and evening, Environment Canada said.

The agency is asking people in those areas to considering postponing non-essential travel and limiting outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Thunder Bay could see up to 20 cm of snow and ice pellets Sunday.

'Treacherous' driving conditions

"That's probably a bit on the high side," Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologlist Peter Kimbell said. "We're basically brushing the northwestern edge of the storm."

"But that doesn't mean that the impact of the storm won't be there anyway, because we'll have a lot of wind," he said.

"We're looking for winds increasing to 40 gusting to 70 km an hour [Sunday] afternoon, and that's going to cause blowing snow and treacherous driving conditions."

Up to 30 cm of snow is in Sunday's forecast for Nipigon, Marathon and Schreiber, along with high winds that will reduce visibility.

The Sioux Lookout, Kenora​, Dryden and Ignace areas are under blowing snow advisories, which are expected to remain in place until Sunday night.

Cold temperatures returning

Conditions across the region should clear up on Monday, Kimbell said.

"We're back into the cold temperatures," he said. "We've had three days of relatively-mild weather in the northwest. That's coming to an end [Sunday night], and we're back down to a low of minus 24, and cold conditions persist for the next few days."