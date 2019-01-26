This weekend's Winter FunDay in Thunder Bay scaled back due to cold weather
The upcoming Winter FunDay at Marina Park in Thunder Bay — scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 27 — has been scaled back due to cold weather.
Dog sledding has been postponed until next month; indoor activities still taking place Sunday afternoon
The upcoming Winter FunDay at Marina Park in Thunder Bay — scheduled for tomorrow — has been scaled back due to cold weather.
The dog sledding activity has been postponed, the City of Thunder Bay said in a media release. It will now take place at Snow Day on the Waterfront on Feb. 18.
Environment Canada forecasts a daytime high of -28 C on Sunday, which will feel like -37 in the afternoon with the wind chill.
Indoor arts and crafts activities will still take place Sunday, running from 1-3 p.m. in the Baggage Building Arts Centre, the city said.
