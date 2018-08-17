Police charge Manitoba man after hit-and-run in northwestern Ontario
A 22-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident in northwestern Ontario on Wednesday, August 15.
Police in Dryden said witnesses saw a 2003 grey Infinity Sedan travelling east bound on the centre turn lane when it collided with another vehicle that as turning left, trying to avoid the collision.
According to a written release on Friday, the 22-year-old man was released on a recognizance and is expected to appear in Dryden court in September.
No one was injured during this collision.