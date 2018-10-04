10,000 people in Thunder Bay, Ont., lose power in overnight windstorm

About 10,000 people in Thunder Bay found themselves without power overnight due to high winds in the city, although most had their service restored by dawn.

Winds gusted up to 65 km/h on Wednesday night in Thunder Bay, according to Environment Canada.

The high winds led to problems for Thunder Bay's power grid, and meant a long night for Thunder Bay Hydro crews.

"There were some strong gusts of winds that created a lot of problems with trees on power lines, and downed power lines," said Thunder Bay Hydro spokeswoman Eileen Dias. "Over the course of the evening, about 10,000 customers were affected."

"We were able to bring in crews and up our staff, and work hard to get our numbers down to about 1,500 without power as the sun was rising," she said.

Dias said all customers should have power again by about 1 p.m. Thursday.

Thunder Bay Hydro wasn't the only busy agency on Wednesday night.

Cleanup continues

Thunder Bay firefighters received 55 calls over the course of a 24-hour period that ended at about 6 a.m. Wednesday; 23 of them were directly related to high winds.

And cleanup continued on Thursday.

Vince Rutter of Rutter Urban Forestry said the company had been receiving many calls about downed trees.

"When the winds get up to 60, 70, 80 kilometres an hour, trees start breaking," he said. "It's always the weakest ones that tend to break first, and when the winds get high even we get even strong ones breaking."

"Certainly the trees that are holding their leaves longer are more prone to damage because there's more surface area," Rutter said. "And also spruce trees and fir trees, evergreen trees that hold their needles all year, they have more surface area, so they tend to be breaking as well."

Rutter said calls about downed trees started coming in at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and crews were working throughout the city.

"I have yet to see really significant damage yet, like really big trees falling down," he said. "It's all minor stuff for now, but we'll see what the day brings."