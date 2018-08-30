New charges in Windsor Street standoff

A 36-year-old Toronto man is facing several new charges stemming from a standoff with Thunder Bay police at a Windsor Street housing complex last weekend.

The man was arrested on Aug. 26, following a lengthy standoff with police.

On Thursday, police announced the man faces nine new charges, including possession of a prohibited weapon and ammunition, cocaine possession for the purposes of trafficking, and theft under $5,000.

Police had charged him with six offences upon his arrest, including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting police, and being in a dwelling unlawfully.

27-hour standoff

The incident began at about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 25, when an officer spotted the man in Thunder Bay, recognizing him as someone wanted in the Greater Toronto Area for a number of offences. The officer attempted to apprehend the man, but the man fled.

He was followed to the housing complex on Windsor Street, where he refused to surrender. Police contained the area and set up a full incident command.

The accused refused to surrender, however, and local police requested assistance from the OPP's Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).

The accused surrendered to TRU officers at about 2:50 a.m. on Aug. 26, after they made entry into the housing unit he had secured himself in.

The man remains in custody pending a future court date.

