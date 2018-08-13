Thunder Bay police investigate reports of shots fired on Windsor Street
Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are currently on scene on Windsor Street, near Junot Avenue South, after reports of shots being fired in the area just after 1 a.m. on Monday.
Officers were called to the area just after 1 a.m. on Monday
Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are currently on scene on Windsor Street, near Junot Avenue South, after reports of shots being fired in the area just after 1 a.m. on Monday.
Police said there were no injuries reported in this incident.
According to Monday's statements, officers are holding the scene as part of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.