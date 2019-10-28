Thunder Bay police seize drugs, loaded gun during search of Windsor Street home

Six people, including three from Thunder Bay, are facing drug charges following a disturbance call at a Windsor Street home, police said.

Police were called to the home at about 7 p.m. Sunday, with reports of a person possibly in distress.

Responding officers found several suspects connected to a suspected home takeover.

All six suspects were taken into custody, and police seized a loaded handgun, and quantities of crack cocaine and cash, as well as drug trafficking items, during the arrests.

Three women from Thunder Bay — aged 20, 55, and 27 — as well as a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, 20-year-old man from Newmarket, and 16-year-old male from Mississauga, are all facing drug-related charges.

The youth is also facing gun charges, police said.

All six appeared in court on Monday. The 27-year-old Thunder Bay woman was released with conditions and a future court date.

The others were remanded into custody pending future court appearances.