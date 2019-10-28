Thunder Bay police seize drugs, loaded gun during search of Windsor Street home
Six people, including three from Thunder Bay, charged
Six people, including three from Thunder Bay, are facing drug charges following a disturbance call at a Windsor Street home, police said.
Police were called to the home at about 7 p.m. Sunday, with reports of a person possibly in distress.
Responding officers found several suspects connected to a suspected home takeover.
All six suspects were taken into custody, and police seized a loaded handgun, and quantities of crack cocaine and cash, as well as drug trafficking items, during the arrests.
Three women from Thunder Bay — aged 20, 55, and 27 — as well as a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, 20-year-old man from Newmarket, and 16-year-old male from Mississauga, are all facing drug-related charges.
The youth is also facing gun charges, police said.
All six appeared in court on Monday. The 27-year-old Thunder Bay woman was released with conditions and a future court date.
The others were remanded into custody pending future court appearances.