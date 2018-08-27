Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say the 36-year-old man from Toronto who was involved in a standoff on Windsor Street over the weekend has been charged with numerous offences.

In a written statement released on Monday, police said they searched the residence that the 36-year-old was arrested in and found a loaded semi-automatic handgun, along with drugs in a quantity consistent with drug trafficking.

Police said further charges are pending as the investigation is still ongoing.

They seized the vehicle that was used by the suspect, according to Monday's release.

The 36-year-old has been charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, and resisting a peace officer.

Police said he appeared in court on Sunday morning and has been remanded into custody.