Wind blows chair into car, punctures fuel tank

Thunder Bay firefighters were called to a city mall on Sunday night after high winds propelled a chair into a car, puncturing its fuel tank.

The incident occurred at Grandview Mall at about 8 p.m. The wind picked up the chair — it wasn't clear where exactly it came from, but firefighters said it was plastic — and it crashed into a car parked in the mall's lot, puncturing the fuel tank.

Firefighters used a drain pan to capture the fuel as it spilled out and an absorbent material to clean up the fuel already on the ground. The hole in the tank was plugged, and the car towed.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Thunder Bay on Sunday, warning of possible wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.