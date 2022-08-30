Strong winds could bring power outages, fallen tree branches to northwestern Ontario Tuesday

Power outages and fallen tree branches are possible in northwestern Ontario Tuesday due to strong wind gusts in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements for some parts of the region Tuesday morning, warning of winds gusting to 80 km/h.

The statements are in effect for the following areas:

Atikokan

Thunder Bay

Dryden

Ignace

Nipigon

Marathon

Sioux Lookout

Fort Severn

"It will be a windy day, and that will have, probably, the result of tossing furniture around, probably knocking some branches off of some trees," said Peter Kimbell, Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist. "There could very well be a power outage or two."

"We can't really predict where they may happen, but they probably will with branches falling on power lines," he said. "And certainly, if anybody's boating [Tuesday], be careful."

Wind gusts are expected to remain high until Tuesday evening, and into Wednesday.

The threshold for the agency to issue a wind warning is sustained winds of 70 km/h, or gusts up to 90 km/h. Kimbell said he does not anticipate winds will escalate to that level today or tomorrow.