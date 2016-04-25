Residents of north-side apartment building displaced by evening fire

Residents of six apartments in a north-side building were displaced by a fire on Sunday evening, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said.

Fire crews were dispatched to a building in the 200 block of Wilson Street at about 5 p.m. with reports of an activated smoke alarm.

Responding firefighters found a fire developing in the three-storey building's basement.

Firefighters attacked the fire through a basement window, knocking the flames down.

Firefighters then searched the building to ensure the fire was completely extinguished, and locate any residents.

All occupants of the building's six apartment units had exited prior to the arrival of firefighters.

All residents have been put in contact with the Red Cross, which is working with the landlord to find them temporary accommodations.

Firefighters continue to hold the scene as they investigate the cause of the fire.