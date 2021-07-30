Evacuation wedding takes minds off fires in northwestern Ontario

For communities like Deer Lake First Nation that had to be evacuated due to forest fires in northwestern Ontario, it's been a stressful and worrying time for those that live there.

So to bring some joy during a hectic time, Jory and Sherri Quill decided that this would be the time to do something they've wanted to do for a long time — get married.

"Actually, we've been trying to get married for a few years already, but things kept coming up with family death, the evacuation and when [the] pandemic started too, everything kept happening," said Sherri.

"So we thought it would be a good idea to have it out here while everyone was out here."

The couple arrived in Thunder Bay, Ont., on July 14 on their own accord, with plans to visit Sherri's uncle who's currently in the hospital.

Jory and Sherri Quill share a kiss on their wedding day (Supplied by Jory and Sherri Quill)

They were originally staying at Sherri's parents place, but once they decided to go ahead with the wedding they relocated to the Valhalla where their community members were so it wouldn't be too crowded.

Sherri said it was relatively easy to put it all together because it was members of her family that planned most of the wedding and got everything organized.

"That was a lot of work. Everybody helped with the clothes, cake, reception and the church," said Sherri.

Both Jory and Sherri knew they didn't want the usual wedding attire, so they all agreed for a ribbon skirt for her and ribbon shirts for the groom and his wedding party.

So Sherri, along with the help of Jory's cousin, made the shirts and skirt by hand which took them both an entire day to do.

Sherri Quill's father walks her down the aisle on her wedding day. (Supplied by Jory and Sherri Quill)

When it came to the ceremony, the couple got married in a church and had the reception at the Valhalla in the Deer Lake evacuation room, which the community helped put on.

The Quills said that everything was a happy time, even with the fires back home looming in the back of their minds.

"It was stressful at the same time, but being happy too. We forgot about the fires for a while, while this wedding was happening," said Sherri.

Even though they weren't able to have everyone they wanted at the wedding, Sherri and Jory are still very happy with the outcome and are very thankful for the family members and community that stepped up to help with their big day.

For their honeymoon, the couple are contemplating a camping trip at some point in the future.