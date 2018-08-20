One new northwest wildfire brings total burning to 60: MNRF

A restricted fire zone remains in effect for parts of the northwest as the wildfire season continues.

One new fire was reported as of the evening of Aug. 19, the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNRF) said. The new fire, located about 30 kilometres north of Fort Frances, brought the total burning to 60.

Four of those were listed as not under control, four as being held, five under control and 47 being observed.

A restricted fire zone is in place for the Kenora, Fort Frances, and Dryden districts. The MNRF said the measure is aimed at reducing the possibility of unwanted human-caused fires.

The City of Thunder Bay, Neebing, Gillies, O'Connor, Oliver Paipoonge, Shuniah, Dorion, Pass Lake, and Sleeping Giant Provincial Park are not included, the MNRF said.

Areas throughout Ontario could see smoke drift from both fires in the region, as well as fires burning in western Canada, and the western United States.

The fire hazard in the region is predominantly low to moderate, although areas of high hazard can be found in the Kenora District, and parts of the Dryden and Fort Frances districts, the MNRF said.