Cool weather slows northwestern Ontario wildfire situation

A recent cool spell in the weather in northwestern Ontario has also cooled the region's wildfire situation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) says.

As of the evening of August 1, there were 93 fires burning in the northwest, with 63 under observation, nine under control, seven being held, and 14 not under control.

On Wednesday, MNRF Fire Information Officer Chris Marchand said recent precipitation and cooler temperatures were good news, as they meant higher humidity in the region.

The higher the humidity, the less likely fires will start or spread, because the fuel doesn't ignite as easily he said.

Still, the fire hazard in the Kenora District, and the western portion of the Fort Frances District, remains high. The hazard in the Dryden, Red Lake and Sioux Lookout Districts ranges from moderate to low.

The Thunder Bay and Nipigon Dstricts are under a low fire hazard, the MNRF said Thursday.

About 125 firefighters continue to battle Kenora Fire 71, which is burning nearly 80 kilometres north of Kenora and is approximately 10,265 hectares in size.

There are concerns that recent lightning could lead to more starts in the area of Kenora Fire 71.

Meanwhile, Thunder Bay Fire 38, located south of Whitefish and Arrow Lakes, is not yet under control. The MNRF had stationed a second crew on the fire on Wednesday in hopes of bringing the blaze under control by the evening.