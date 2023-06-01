Wildfire smoke in northwestern Ontario prompts special air quality statement from Environment Canada

The smoky summer continues in northwestern Ontario.

Wildfire smoke has drifted into the region, prompting Environment Canada to issue a number of special air quality statements.

The air quality statement warns of high levels of air pollution that can present health risks to some people.

For the far north and areas west of Thunder Bay, this is the second day in a row that air quality statements have been in effect.

The statements cover areas including:

Thunder Bay - Superior West.

Atikokan – Quetico.

Kenora – Nestor Falls.

Red Lake – Ear Falls.

Dryden – Ignace.

Fort Frances – Rainy Lake.

Sioux Lookout – Savant Lake.

Pickle Lake.

An air quality statement has also been issued for several First Nations. The alert includes Pikangikum, Poplar Hill, Sandy Lake, Deer Lake and Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug.

Areas along the Minnesota border including Thunder Bay should see improvements in air quality throughout the day Wednesday – but the smoky conditions will likely return, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist for Environment Canada.

"There is a possibility that the winds will again come from the northwest at many levels in the atmosphere tomorrow, and so we could again see the possibility of poor air quality conditions for Thursday in Thunder Bay as well."

Coulson added there is also a cold front approaching northwestern Ontario, which could potentially kick off thunderstorm activity through the late afternoon and evening hours. .

The smoke plumes are coming from some local fires in northwestern Ontario, as well as forest fires in northern Alberta and in the Northwest Territories, which has seen communities evacuated in recent days.

Environment Canada says the smoky conditions may continue through Thursday in some areas.

The agency says wildfire smoke conditions can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour. It also warns of potential health risks.

More information can be found on the Environment Canada website.