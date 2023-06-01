Air quality health warnings issued as wildfire smoke blankets northwestern Ontario
Thick wildfire smoke is covering much of northwestern Ontario as this smokey summer weather continues. The smoke is expected to linger throughout the day Friday and last into the weekend.
Fire smoke moved in Friday morning as summer of smoke continues
Thick wildfire smoke is covering much of northwestern Ontario, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment Canada.
Data modelling from Fire Smoke at the University of British Columbia suggests the smoke is thickest around Thunder Bay and is coming from fires further north in the region.
Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for the following communities:
- Atikkoken
- Thunder Bay
- Dryden
- Igance
- Webequie
- Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne
- Nipigon, Marathon and Superior North
- Sioux Lookout
The plumes of smoke are expected to continue throughout the day Friday and last into the weekend.
People who have lung diseases, older adults, children, and people who work outdoors are especially at risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. If your breathing becomes difficult, it's recommended you stop working outdoors and head inside.