Thick wildfire smoke is covering much of northwestern Ontario, prompting a special air quality statement from Environment Canada.

Data modelling from Fire Smoke at the University of British Columbia suggests the smoke is thickest around Thunder Bay and is coming from fires further north in the region.

Environment Canada has issued air quality statements for the following communities:

Atikkoken

Thunder Bay

Dryden

Igance

Webequie

Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Hornepayne

Nipigon, Marathon and Superior North

Sioux Lookout

The plumes of smoke are expected to continue throughout the day Friday and last into the weekend.

People who have lung diseases, older adults, children, and people who work outdoors are especially at risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. If your breathing becomes difficult, it's recommended you stop working outdoors and head inside.