A unique wilderness and outdoors facility for people with disabilities in northwestern Ontario is set to officially reopen next summer, according to its president.

The Wilderness Discovery Handicapable Centre at Lake Shebandowan, west of Thunder Bay, has effectively sat idle since 2015, when HAGI Community Services for Independence — who used to lease the land from the province on which the resort sits — let that agreement expire, citing the high operating costs of continuing it.

Since then, the land was saved from being put on the open market by a group of Thunder Bay service organizations — including HAGI, under new management — who, in early 2017, struck a deal with the provincial government to acquire the plot. Since that deal was finalized, president Robert Hookham said a lot of work has been done to refurbish the accessible cabins and amenities, bring them up to code and clean up the property.

"Things are coming along, we've made great strides since we took the property over," he told CBC News. "We've completely gone through all the cabins, we've lifted and levelled them; there was a lot more rot in the floor joists and the flooring of the cabins than we originally thought."

I think we've done an awesome job -Wilderness Discovery president Robert Hookham

A grand re-opening is being planned for July, 2019, Hookham said, adding that work on the property is winding down for the season, with some finishing work to be done next spring.

Going forward, Hookham said the not-for-profit that is now responsible for the property — which is made up of representatives from Thunder Bay's four rotary clubs, Hill City Kinsmen, the Kiwanis Club, HAGI and the Lake Shebandowan Campers Association — intends to hire a full-time property manager and maintenance staff.

Having a date in-mind to reopen the camp "really puts a smile on my face," Hookham said.

"I've been out here with my wife basically since May 11, working seven days a week and we've had a few volunteers out here, I hired a couple of carpenters to come out ... we have made great strides and I think we've done an awesome job."

Having everybody come together to make the project work has also been rewarding, he said.

"[I've been] working with service clubs and that for about 35 [years] and I think this is the first time that I can see that all service clubs have actually come together and worked on one project that is so important to a certain population."