Wild fish and game coating developed in northwestern Ontario proves popular

A new food coating developed and field tested in northwestern Ontario is proving very popular with anglers and hunters from across the country.

Catch and Cook is the brainchild of Jay Siemens, a fishing guide from Kenora, Ont. and Josh McFaddin, an outdoorsman and wild food influencer, from Winnipeg, Man.

McFaddin said he and Siemens decided to go with the coating after a discussion about how to create a space for themselves in the outdoor business.

"Jay and I just started talking about how we could get back to the industry a little bit and get a little more involved," he said. "We knew we could use our expertise and share products with people, and tackle really wasn't an option because, you know, it's saturated, but we saw a hole in the food market and then the coating market."

McFaddin, who spends a lot of time cooking and preparing wild food, had some ideas. He said over the years he'd been playing around with different mixtures, spices and seasonings to get a coating he liked.

McFaddin said he knew there were several different coating options on the market, but hadn't found one he consistently enjoyed.

"I like something that has a little crunch," said McFaddin. " So I made a blend that had a little cornmeal in it and had a savoury flavour, and I've always been very conscious of what's on a label as well. There's all kinds of things that you can't pronounce in some of the packages, and you don't understand what they typically are. I just wanted something that was clean."

Josh McFaddin, of Winnipeg, Man., is an outdoorsman and wild food influencer who played a key role in developing Catch and Cook. (photo: Josh McFaddin/Instagram)

McFaddin said he and Siemens did a couple of soft launches of Catch and Cook and did some tweaks. They changed the product slightly and had to get new nutritional labels. They also replaced the packaging and changed the mill they were working with.

The duo then went about making enough product to cover what they'd projected for the first couple of months.The plan was to have enough Catch and Cook for everyone who wanted some.

The official launch of the product took place in early February. McFaddin said the demand was well beyond what they had forecast.

"I think we launched on the Monday and by Tuesday morning the website was empty," McFaddin said. "We woke up to completely empty shelves on the webstore."

Jay Siemens , a partner in Catch and Cook, is a seasoned guide and Youtube personality from Kenora, Ont. (photo: Jay Siemens/Facebook)

The retail situation was the same all the product had been sold. McFaddin said it was exciting, but also created a problem.

"We're extremely grateful for the support, and we just want to keep on snowballing into bigger and better things," he said. "But that being said, we need to make sure that we're restocking and riding that wave and making sure that we can get product out to more people. So that's coming real soon."

McFaddin said while the Catch and Cook coating launch has proven to be a success, he and Siemens are also looking ahead. He said they have been speaking with stores in Thunder Bay and elsewhere, with the hopes of expanding the retail market.

McFaddin said there may also be an expansion of products in the future.

"Next step for us is spices," he said. "We'll have some unique spices, a few that we really love and are unique. It opens up the world a little bit for us because now it's like all protein. It doesn't necessarily have to be deep fried foods."