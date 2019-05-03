Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have issued a community safety advisory after a convicted sex offender with prior conviction has been released to a surety on Thursday.

According to a written release, 36-year-old James Reginald Wickenden was arrested by the Thunder Bay Police Service on March 6, 2019 for breach of prohibition order in relation to children.

He will be residing in the area of Parkway and Laurentian Drives and as a condition of his release, must remain at the residence of his surety.

Police said Wickenden is subject to numerous conditions including not to attend public swimming areas, day-cares, school grounds, playgrounds, or community centres, or be in the presence of any children under the age of 16 unless accompanied by his surety.

His condition also requires him to report to the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters on Balmoral Street twice a week on specified days starting on May 5.