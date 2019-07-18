Why have there been so many tornado warnings in northwestern Ontario?: Meteorologist explains

Seeing tornado warnings and watches pop up on smart phones this week may have seemed out of the ordinary for many people in northwestern Ontario, but an Environment Canada meteorologist thinks it happens more than people suspect.

Warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell said intense thunderstorm activity can lead to funnel clouds and other unusual weather behaviours.

Kimbell said northwestern Ontario's huge expanses of wilderness means any accompanying tornado may simply not be seen.

"There are a lot of thunder storms across the northwest in the summertime ... of course," he said. "And only a very, very few of them will ever produce a tornado. We are trying our best to identify which ones they are. And some of them will of course go unreported. Northwestern Ontario is vast and undoubtedly there are tornados that occur we do not recognize."

Kimbell said on Wednesday, July 17, a series of thunderstorms moved in from Minnesota, from across the U.S. border at International Falls.

He said those storms tracked through the Atikokan and Shebandowan area, and prompted the tornado watch.

Kimbell said the storm weakened before it hit Thunder Bay, but the city got 11 mm of rain, some lightning and gusty winds. No damage was reported.

He said similar to Monday, Environment Canada had no firm evidence any funnel clouds touched down Wednesday night but he did note one funnel cloud was spotted.

"The only report we had of interesting activity was a photograph from a media station in Kenora from Lake of the Woods," Kimbell said. "Someone photographed a funnel cloud over Lake of the Woods. But there is no confirmation or guarantee it actually touched ground, or touched water."

Kimbell said after an unusually hot week the northwest can expect one more day of warm muggy weather, before it cools off to seasonal norms on the weekend.

"Saturday there will be much cooler, drier air flooding in, so much more pleasant sleeping conditions starting on the weekend," he said.