Jeopardy! is one of those television shows everyone knows.

People have imagined being on it, and standing at the podium waiting for a chance to show their knowledge.

For Whitney Wood, she didn't have to imagine — it became her reality.

Wood is a professor and Canada research chair at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C., but is from Terrace Bay, Ont. She's the latest Canadian to appear on the show, following a historic run by Mattea Roach, who won a headline-making streak of 23 straight games earlier this spring. Roach had the longest run of any Canadian on the decades-old game show.

As a kid, Wood said, she was always "a bit nerdy" and loved Jeopardy!. She even auditioned back in 2004 for the team tournament, but didn't make it.

So when she saw an ad on Twitter telling people to apply for the show online, she gave it a go as it was something on her bucket list.

"It was kind of a long process. So it started when I wrote the test that anyone can write that's online. That's the first stage of the audition process, and I did that in the fall of 2019," said Wood.

"They don't tell you whether or not you pass this test. They just tell you if you've scored high enough to move on to the next stage. And the next stage is generally an in-person audition."

Wood got the email in March 2020 to audition, but had to shift to completing the process online due to the pandemic. It took a little over a year, but Wood did her final audition in June 2021 and was told in April 2022 that she made the show, which is taped in Culver City, Calif.

"It was kind of up in the air, you know, with COVID, whether or not I'd be able to be on. So just to be there and to be able to tape and actually appear on the show, that exceeded all my expectations," said Wood.

Wood, right, stands with Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik during her time on the show. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

The episode was taped toward the end of April and aired on June 23. Wood played a great game, ending up second behind reigning champ Jeff Weinstock of Miami.

Wood said she tried to study for the show, and it was clear when meeting other contestants that they had been studying for months or years.

"I did try to prep a little bit, but, you know, it really all comes down to luck what the categories are when you show up to tape your particular game."

Wood said the experience was a whirlwind as the show tapes five episodes a day, but she was was blown away by the production and work that goes into putting on a show like Jeopardy!

While it was an exciting time for her, it was also a thrill for family and friends in her hometown.

"Lots of friends and family and Terrace Bay and in Scarborough, Ont., sent me some really nice messages when the word got out that I was going to be on. So it's really nice to, you know, connect with folks that I hadn't spoken to in a few years," said Wood.

And if there was a chance to return, she would be there in an instant.

"Absolutely. 100 per cent. I mean, who knows what will come in the future? I know generally they don't have returning contestants on, but if there was an opportunity to have a second chance, I would be the first one in line for that for sure."