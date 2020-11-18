Individual associated with Whitefish Valley Public School tests positive for COVID-19

An individual associated with a Thunder Bay area school has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakehead District School Board officials confirmed on Wednesday that a person within the Whitefish Valley Public School community is a confirmed case.

The individual is not a student, but the school board did not provide any further information about their role or association with the school.

The school board said while the individual was in the school during the period when they were infectious, it is believed that staff and students are not at an elevated risk of exposure.

The school, board and the health unit are working together to monitor the situation for the next two weeks. All students and staff are still able to attend the school, board officials added.

Two other Thunder Bay area schools — St. James Public School and St. Margaret School — have had positive cases within their school community in the last two weeks.