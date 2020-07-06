A section of Highway 17 near White River was temporarily closed early Wednesday due to a train fire, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

Officers with the Superior East and Marathon OPP detachments were dispatched to the scene just west of White River at about 3:15 a.m., police stated in a written release.

Responding officers learned a train car carrying wood products was on fire.

Railway crews were able to relocate most of the unaffected train cars to other locations, police said, while White River firefighters and Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry fire crews extinguished the fire.

No further details were provided.