Special Investigations Unit finds no grounds for charges after incident in White River, Ont.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds for criminal charges after a man was injured in November 2019.

On November 25, OPP in White River, Ont., received a call about a theft of gasoline, involving a U-Haul truck.

OPP officers spotted the vehicle later, and attempted to stop it, but were told to not pursue the U-Haul. Police also tried to stop the truck with a spike belt, which was unsuccessful.

The truck was later found in a snowbank, and a few moments later, two people, who were riding a snowmobile without helmets, went by a police officer, who attempted to stop them.

The snowmobile was later found at the side of a roadway in Wawa, with one rider having blood on his head. That person was taken into custody, and the other rider of the machine fled.

The man was diagnosed with having a possible closed-head injury and significant concussion.

The SIU determined, "no police officer was in pursuit or in any way involved with the snowmobile and therefore there is no causal connection between the injuries sustained by the Complainant and the actions of any police officer."

The SIU is called upon to investigate the actions of police officers when an incident involves a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.