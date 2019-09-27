New White River, Ont., clinic gives 'equal access, equal care' to small communities

Access to health care is something many people in Northwestern Ontario take for granted.

Most communities have a hospital, or are in close proximity to a clinic, with a full-line of services.

That wasn't the case in White River, where many people would have to drive an hour to Wawa just to get basic tests, such as blood work completed.

White River has had a medical clinic for years, but it was just the basics. A locum physician would come in for 10 days a month, and a registered nurse, along with a receptionist would handle all other day-to-day concerns and operations.

"Just because we live in rural northern Ontario, we still deserve the same access to healthcare as the rest of the province, right? So equal care, for equal Ontarians right?," said Sherrie Perron, the Economic Development Officer in White River.

Perron said when she started in the job just a few years ago, the community told her the priority was to get a new clinic.

The Northern Neighbours Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic in White River, Ont., took a few years to develop. Now, the community has full access to primary health care services. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "The Minister of Health at the time stood up and took notice, because it's precedent setting, that two communities, one First Nation, one non-First Nation got together, and got funding."

Perron said the dual-clinic scenario also had other obstacles, such as White River falling under the NorthEast Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), and Pic Mobert First Nation falling under the NorthWest LHIN.

"Wawa's an hour away for the community of White River. To go get bloodwork, see a social worker, to just, I mean, nurse practiioners can do anything. Pic Mobert has to go to Marathon, another hour for them. So, now we have it local. You can go to the clinic, imagine."

The work on the clinic itself took a couple of years, but Perron said the access to health care is now completely different than a week ago, operating under the old system.

White River now has two nurse practicioners, a registered nurse, a registered practical nurse, a social worker, two administrative staff and a clinic administrator, as well as continued visits by a locum.

Perron said it's paramount that people can access health care where they live.

Perron said there are about 2,000 people who now work and live around White River, even though the official population is closer to 700.

She said the new clinic can also be used to recruit new people to live in White River - as access to health care is important when considering a move.

Perron said the next challenge, when it comes to health care, is to get a pharmacy to open in the community.