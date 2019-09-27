If you're trying to find a place to live in White River, Ont., good luck.

The community, with about 800 permanent residents situated halfway between Thunder Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, is bursting at the seams.

In 2007, Domtar shut down the local sawmill, causing an exodus from White River. Now, the sawmill is running full bore, and the new Harte Gold mine, just north of the community, has created hundreds of jobs.

The issue now, said Sherrie Perron, the Economic Development Officer in White River, is there is nowhere for all the workers to live.

"We are 90 people short just for the service sector. So, just for the restaurants, just for the motels. 90 bodies short. And that doesn't include who we need for the mill, for the mines."

Perron said the population of the community dropped to under 600 when the mill was shuttered in 2007 - and including those who are housed in work camps, there are now about 2,000 people living in the area.

"It's an awesome problem."

A housing shortage in White River, Ont., has one developer buying up derelict duplexes and turning them into apartments. This photo shows the 'subdivision' in White River, being the dead end of Winnipeg St. (Jeff Walters/CBC) First issue in community was health care. A new clinic opened...second is housing. The third is education.

"We have a developer actually that I've been working with for over a year. He's purchased two derelict duplexes in White River, and he's looking at turning them into apartments, so two duplexes would become eight apartments. And, they're already rented."

Perron said the township went through a strategic planning exercise, to see what the priorities were for the community. The first was addressing gaps in health care. Perron said that issue is solved with a new clinic.

The second priority is more housing, followed by better education for students of high school age.

"I was homeless for two weeks when I moved here. There was nothing available to rent. We have people that work in White River that live in Manitouwadge, Marathon, Wawa. They can't live here because there's nothing available."

Perron said the township transferred to the economic development commission 10 building lots, which the commission will then give away to private citizens looking to build a home.

It's an innovative idea, she said, which might help attract families to town.

A housing shortage in White River, Ont., has one developer buying up derelict duplexes and turning them into apartments. (Jeff Walters/CBC) "We have people living in barracks and bunkhouses and they all come in, and they all want to buy houses."

"The developer that I have coming in, for the two derelicts, he wants to buy up the town."

Perron said there are a number of homes in the community that require work. Many are now up for tax sale, after being abandoned in 2007 when Domtar shut down.

The homes have "good bones" she said, and are structurally sound.

Perron said her other economic priority, after housing, is the establishment of a pharmacy.

"And, you can't attract the skilled labour if you don't have basic amenities."

One of those other amenities, she said, is a high school. Children can attend school in White River up to Gr. 8, but after that, they are bussed an hour away to Wawa, she said.

There aren't enough high school age students to warrant a new high school, she said.

"I've heard from major employers, especially the mill, that said they lose people, workers, when their kids hit high school."