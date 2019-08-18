OPP seek public's help in White River hit-and-run investigation

White River OPP are asking for the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run that took place early Saturday morning.

Police say two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle on Superor Street, near the intersection of Monck Street, just after 2 a.m.

Both pedestrians were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.