Harte Gold Corporation hopeful over new gold deposit near White River

The company that owns the Sugar Zone Mine in White River is optimistic about what it says is a new, high-grade gold zone found in the area.

The gold zone was found in late October about 17 kilometres southeast of the Sugar Zone Mine, the company announce this week. The area was previously mapped by geologists as granite, and not known to host any gold.

However, samples have returned grades up to 247 grams per tonne, the company said.

"We see this as very positive news, confirming the prospective potential of the overall Harte Gold land package," Harte Gold president and CEO Sam Coetzer said in a statement. "Our strategy is to find additional feed sources for our processing facility and this target potentially fits this goal. I am very excited and believe our exploration team have the ability to unlock significant further value from our overall property."

The company said it plans to focus its exploration efforts in there area, with drilling expected to begin in early January.