Police arrest suspect who allegedly held up White River gas station at gunpoint

A suspect has been arrested after a White River gas station was robbed at gunpoint.

Provincial police said officers were called to a service station in the northwestern Ontario community just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a lone individual entered the station, wielding a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect fled in a vehicle heading west on Highway 17 after the employee, who was not injured, complied with the demands.

The vehicle was later located and police placed a spike belt on the highway about 10 kilometres from Terrace Bay. Police said the suspect fled into the bush but was located after a search that included the canine unit.

The accused faces several charges, including robbery using a firearm, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused remains in custody, pending a bail hearing.