Historic White Otter Castle to undergo restoration this summer

An historic structure in northwestern Ontario is getting some repairs this summer, after the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund kicked in $50,000 toward a major refurbishment.

The Friends of White Otter Castle have a $237,000 project slated for the summer, which will see the roof re-shingled, five logs replaced, as well as improvements to the chinking between the logs repaired, new handrails and Lexan windows installed.

"There's quite a bit of structural repairs that need to be done," said Katie Hannon, the group's secretary.

She said five logs will be replaced in the three-story building, along with the synthetic chinking between the logs, "as well as applying a treatment for the logs that keep bugs from eating at the wood."

The work is badly needed, Hannon said. The last major work done at the castle was about 25 years ago and repairs done this year will keep the building standing for at least another 20 years.

"If we don't do something now, we'll see a lot more deterioration in the coming years," said Hannon. "This has been something that's been needed for a while."

The chinking in between the hand-hewed timbers of White Otter Castle needs replacing. The material will be replaced with a similar looking but synthetic made material. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Hannon said it's taken four years to find funding to help repair the structure. Along with the castle's structural work, other improvements include replacing a dock, better signage and building new outhouses at the site.

One additional challenge, beside the remote location, is all building materials must be hauled into the remote location, while any construction debris must also be hauled off site.

"I don't think there's anywhere else in Canada that has this remote castle," she said.

"It obviously has a historical component to it, with Jimmy McOuat and how he got there, and how he built it. Once you go there, you kind of fall in love with it and you're in awe."

White Otter Castle is located in Turtle River - White Otter Lake Provincial Park, and is technically owned by the province, Hannon said, which made it a challenge to obtain funding. Most of the current renovations are funded by the federal government, with a small amount coming from the Friends group as well, she said.

She said the other component of the project is to better promote the castle, which will take place in 2022.

White Otter Castle was built between 1903 and 1915, all by hand, by Jimmy McOuat. The castle is located on White Otter Lake, between Ignace and Atikokan.

The log structure, originally built by McOuat, has some timbers that weigh up to 725 kilograms.

McOuat is assumed to have drowned in 1918 while fishing near the structure. His grave site is next to the building.