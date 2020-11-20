White bald eagle, northern cardinals, thrill local birders in northwestern Ontario

A Thunder Bay-based biologist with a passion for birds says the fall of 2020 has brought a bumper crop of unique sightings.

Brian Ratcliff said there have been a few notable sightings this fall, but few have generated the kind of excitement seen with the arrival of northern cardinals.

Ratcliff said northern cardinals are a southern species of bird found more often in the south and central United States.

He said they've been moving north since the 1970s, but just a few pairs have successfully bred here.

Ratcliff said the sudden appearance of northern cardinals throughout the northwest in November really got local birders excited.

"I've had more emails and calls about northern cardinals than I've ever received in the 25 years I've been here in Thunder Bay," said Ratcliff.

"There have been reports from Marathon to the east. Longlac to the North, Upsala to the west and then down to the Pigeon River River and everywhere in between."

Ratcliff said the warm southern air in early November may have pushed the cardinals north into our region.

He said cardinals can survive our winters, as long as they have a dependable food source and that is usually found by way of bird feeders.

"They've got to lock on to some feeder systems, so they can get food through the winter months," said Ratcliff. "And that's where all the sightings have been at people's feeders. All but one, actually. One was seen on the Terrace Bay beach, of all places, sitting on the beach."

This leucistic white eagle was seen several time in early November of 2020, near Alexander's Dam on the Nipigon River. (photo: Norma Maurice/Facebook )

Ratcliff said another exciting sighting this past fall was a white bald eagle near the Nipigon River, at Alexander's Dam, in early November.

He said the eagle was leucistic, which means it lacks some pigmentation.

Ratcliff said the bird was white with some mocha coloured patches.

He said he only saw the eagle in pictures, but it looked familiar.

"I'm assuming it could possibly be the same one that was seen on the Kaministiquia River near Stanley back in 2017 and 2018," he said. "I was just last night looking at the photos of that bird and it looks very similar to the one that was on the river."

Ratcliff noted that eagles can live up to 20 years in the wild, so multiple sightings of the same bird over several years is not unrealistic.

While the cardinals and the white eagle got the most social media time, Ratcliff said there was another birding highlight.

A duck called the king eider was seen on the Kaministiquia River and the Fort William First Nation on November 7 and 8.

The first king eider ever seen in the Thunder Bay area was spotted on the Kaminsitiquia River Nov. 7 and 8 of 2020. (photo: FWS.gov)

Ratcliff said there have been records of the duck near Grand Marais, in Minnesota, in the early 1990s.

He said the closest sighting to Thunder Bay, in Ontario, of the king eider would have been at Sault Ste. Marie.

"It's the first record of the king eider on the Ontario side of Lake Superior, which now gives us 367 species for the district," he said. "So it's kinda neat adding new species, especially when we've got this pandemic going on and it's crazy, when we're all looking for something new and exciting to happen."