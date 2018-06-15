The Thunder Bay Accessible Sport Council is now offering a new opportunity to wheelchair athletes in Thunder Bay. Amy Hadley tested out their new wheelchair tennis program. 7:23

Wheelchair athletes in Thunder Bay, Ont. will be able to hit the court this summer, as part of a new tennis program.

"It's been something that I've personally wanted to do for a long time," said Jamie Grieve, head pro at the Thunder Bay Tennis Centre, which is teaming up with the Thunder Bay Accessible Sport Council to launch a wheelchair tennis program this summer.

It's going to be something that's great for the community - Jamie Grieve

Last year, a ramp was added to the centre's club house to make it accessible, he said, opening up new possibilities.

"So we really just wanted to jump on this and say, 'you know, let's finally get this going.'"

"It's going to be something that's great for the community."

Jamie Grieve is head pro at the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

New multi-sport wheelchairs ready to roll

There's always a demand for more accessible sports in Thunder Bay, said Darren Lillington, the regional services manager with Spinal Cord Injury Ontario, but until now, the number of summer sports on offer has been limited because of the need for some specialized equipment.

But now a fleet of 11 new multi-sport wheelchairs is ready and waiting to be used.

The chairs, which were acquired thanks to grant money from the Thunder Bay Community Foundation, and the HAGI foundation, have features like slanted tires and a roller at the back that offer added stability for athletes.

The Thunder Bay Accessible Sport Council has acquired 11 of these sport wheelchairs, in different sizes. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

"And now with the new sport chairs, we'll also be able to offer wheelchair basketball, wheelchair badminton ... a variety of wheelchair sports which we'll be developing as we move forward," Lillington said.

Launch on Saturday

On Saturday, June 16, the program will be launched with a public demonstration at the Tennis Centre at 11 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to come give the sport a try. "You don't necessarily have to be a wheelchair user," said Lillington. "Certainly anybody can use the equipment and come out and try it."

Darren Lillington, regional services coordinator for Spinal Cord Injury Ontario, demonstrates wheelchair tennis. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Saturday is also the Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre's general open house. The day will feature a number of clinics and a barbecue, said Grieve.

From now on, the centre will also host free times for wheelchair athletes on Fridays from 4:30 - 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 3:30 - 5 p.m., he added.