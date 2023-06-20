National Indigenous People's Day is a time to celebrate Indigenous culture and identity.

For many Indigenous community members, June 21 is celebrated differently. Some take the day to reflect, celebrate, and reclaim their identity and culture. Others discuss the remaining work to be done to reach reconciliation.

CBC Thunder Bay spoke with some Indigenous people living in Thunder Bay, Ont., to hear what National Indigenous Peoples Day represents and signifies to them.

Kathleen Sawdo: A resurgence of reclaimed identity

Kathleen Sawdo helps run a family business called Sister Bear Designs at Goods and Co. in Thunder Bay, Ont. They sell items such as beaded earrings and kokum scarves. (Supplied by Kathleen Sawdo)

When Kathleen Sawdo was growing up, it was during a time when it wasn't OK for anyone to share their Indigenous culture.

"It wasn't something that you were loud and proud about," said Sawdo. "In fact, you try to not be loud and proud about it, and white pass, if you could."

So when Sawdo started her business, Sister Bear Designs, with her two sisters, Sawdo said returning to beading turned into a healing journey.

Now, she wants others to know that Indigenous culture is not a commodity.

"It's our way of being and knowing that's been around forever," said Sawdo. "And what you see now is not just a resurgence. It's reclaiming. It's owning it and it's living it, and it will continue, right, so it's never gone.

Sawdo added that what makes her proud to be Indigenous is the special gift every single Indigenous person was given by the Creator.

"It's something we have, our DNA is in this land here. So we have a special relationship with the land, and the animals and the beings in this area. And that's what I'm most proud of. It's not something anyone can have. So I'm proud to be able to share it, and honour it and honour my relatives that way."

Dani Thunder: Living Indigenous values every day

Dani Thunder says becoming the new owner of In Common made her feel as if she was the last piece needed to reach inclusivity. 'We talked about all inclusivity. But, you know, where are our Indigenous people in that?' (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

When Dani Thunder started working as a server at In Common in 2016, she was still a student at Lakehead University, majoring in sociology and Indigenous women's studies. When asked to take over the restaurant in 2019, Thunder said, she felt she was the last piece needed to make In Common a fully inclusive space.

Thunder is from Fort William First Nation and said providing a welcoming environment for all is embedded in her Indigenous values.

"A part of my culture is always having a warm, inviting place for family, friends, anyone in need," she said. "That's just how I was raised. My mom always had her doors open to her family and her friends. We helped out as much as we could … So I was very much raised in an environment that was advocating for our community and our people in positive ways."

Because National Indigenous Peoples Day is not a recognized federal holiday, Thunder will be working at In Common. While she said she has pondered closing the restaurant to give herself and staff a day off, staying open allows her to give back to the Indigenous community and have conversations about reconciliation.

"That is a part of my ability to … really focus on the positive things that our culture brings."

Michel Dumont: 'We have something to teach'

Michel Dumont says his family has deep roots to the land, as his family goes back hundreds of years on his Métis-Ojibway grandmother's side. (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

Michel Dumont is Métis and describes himself as a two-spirited disabled artist. He said he believes there's a "flowering" of indigeneity in Canada.

"I think culture is something that you're raised with. It's not always biological, sometimes it's environmental," said Dumont. "And I think there's a lot of healthy indigeneity out there, and it's wonderful to meet [people who] are embracing of the larger [Indigenous] community."

Dumont added that land acknowledgments help others recognize Indigenous people have deep connections to the land.

"I think we have something to teach," said Dumont. "Like sweet grass, when it grows naturally, it bends in the wind. But when it's braided together, it's medicine. And so I can't help [to think] we're stronger if we accept each other."

Gloria Ranger: 'I am celebrating identity'

Gloria Ranger says she wants people to know Indigenous culture is welcoming. Anishinaabe 'is a culture that is loving and kind,' says Ranger. 'And on top of that, [it is] a culture is there to share and teach and hold everyone together.' (Taylor O'Brien/CBC)

On National Indigenous Peoples Day, Gloria Ranger will be celebrating her identity.

"I am celebrating identity and being proud of who I am [and] where I come from," said Ranger. "And I'll be celebrating that for myself, my family, my community, and really, with the whole nation."

For Ranger, her Indigenous culture is what provides her with her identity.

"My culture gives me a strong sense of who I am. It enables me to navigate some of the more difficult aspects of life in a post-colonial society."

When pondering what makes her proud of her heritage, Ranger said, she's proud of her people's resiliency.

"I'm proud of the fact that despite all of the hardships that we've gone through, and are continuing to go through, and all of the troubles that we face day to day, we're still here. We're strong, we're proud and we are persevering. We are growing, we are getting more in touch with our roots and it is making us stronger as a people."