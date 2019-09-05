Thunder Bay health unit warns of possible in-flight COVID-19 exposure

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is advising anyone who flew on a recent Westjet flight from Toronto to Thunder Bay to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

The TBDHU said the risk of exposure during Westjet flight 3123 on July 26 is low.

The health unit advises anyone who was on the flight, especially those who sat in rows 13-19, to self-monitor for symptoms, and call the TBDHU if any symptoms develop.

"All residents should be aware that COVID-19 is still circulating at different levels around the province and in Canada," the TBDHU said in a media release. "The safest options are to stay in the area of your home community or to stay in the region."

"Individuals who do travel outside of Northwestern Ontario should be extra vigilant in monitoring for symptoms when they return and should isolate and call TBDHU to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop."