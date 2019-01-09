Westgate students and staff return to school after possible gas leak in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Students and staff at Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Thunder Bay, Ont. stood outside in the cold on Wednesday morning after a potential gas leak prompted an evacuation alert for the entire school.

Bruce Nugent, the communications officer with Lakehead Public Schools, told CBC News that the smell of gas was detected and students and staff were evacuated from the school at around 9:45 a.m.

He said Thunder Bay Fire Rescue as well as Union Gas were called and students waited inside buses parked outside of the school to keep warm while Union Gas officials made sure the building was safe to enter.

At around 11 a.m., Nugent said gas and fire officials had checked the building and it was safe for students and staff to return to school.