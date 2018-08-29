Westgate renovations see slight delay, board says

Renovations at Thunder Bay's Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute are taking a bit longer than expected, but students won't be affected by any ongoing work.

Westgate is being renovated to accommodate students from Sir Winston Churchill, which was closed earlier this year as part of Lakehead Public Schools' south-side renewal plan.

"The interior renovations are coming along pretty well," said David Wright, superintendent of business for Lakehead Public Schools. "We expect to have everything completed for the start of school in terms of the teaching and learning space."

But some areas of the school will take longer, including the cafetorium. Wright said work at Westgate won't be 100 per cent complete until the start of the second semester in February.

'It's going to be beautiful'

Wright said the reason for the delay is that some of the materials being used in the renovations took longer than expected to arrive.

"Of course we were shooting for the first day of school for everything to be open, but we know that it's a significant addition," Wright said. "We also know that when it's open it's going to be beautiful, and the kids are going to love it, and the staff are going to love it, so it'll be worth the wait for sure."

The 2018 school year begins Sept. 5. An open house will take place at Westgate on Thursday.