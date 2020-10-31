COVID-19 case confirmed at Westgate high school in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A new case of COVID-19 associated with Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute in Thunder Bay, Ont., has been confirmed.

In a media release, Lakehead Public Schools said there's no evidence that the virus has spread within the building, although a public health investigation is ongoing.

No further details about the case were provided, but the release states the board and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) "anticipated the possibility of the potential positive test result earlier this week and took immediate precautionary measures to halt any potential spread of infection."

All individuals who were identified as being potentially at risk were contacted, and a cohort was dismissed.

The board said additional measures will be taken to manage the situation at Westgate as needed.

The board also provided an update to ongoing cases of COVID-19 at McKellar Park Central Public School.

Additional cohorts have been dismissed, although the board and TBDHU said there is no evidence that the virus has spread inside the school.